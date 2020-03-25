Menu
The community shopping hour at Woolworths in on from 7-8am. File Picture: Mark Stewart
Woolies reduces trading hours to support vulnerable Aussies

25th Mar 2020 2:27 PM

Australian supermarket giant Woolworths will reduce trading hours at 41 stores across the country to 11am to 6pm, to support prioritising the delivery of groceries to the homes of vulnerable customers.

The change will come into effect tomorrow where the 41 "priority delivery hubs" will use the additional hours the stores are not open to fulfil online orders.

The new measure will focus on meeting the increased demand from "priority assistance" customers, who include the elderly, people with disability, those with compromised immunity and people in mandatory isolation.

The company operates more than 1000 Woolworths-branded supermarkets and Metro food stores nationwide.

In addition to the priority delivery hubs, Woolworths is supporting those vulnerable in the community by operating dedicated early shopping hours during the week for the elderly and those with a disability.

It has also delivered more than 75,000 packs of toilet rolls to date to Meals on Wheels for distribution to elderly in the community via their network of volunteers.

