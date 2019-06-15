Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TROUBLE: A staff member was assaulted at Woolworths in Park Beach Plaza last night.
TROUBLE: A staff member was assaulted at Woolworths in Park Beach Plaza last night. Contributed
News

Woolies staff member assaulted for doing their job

Sam Flanagan
by
15th Jun 2019 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOOLWORTHS staff member was assaulted in Coffs Harbour last night for simply doing their job.

At 6.50pm Friday at the Woolworths in Park Beach Plaza, a staff member working at the self service checkouts asked if he could see inside the backpack of a customer.

The customer became increasingly hostile at the staff member's request and shoved the 69-year-old employee in the chest before running from the store.

The 69-year-old didn't receive any serious injuries from the shove and hasn't pursued charges at this stage, though he is seeking the customer be banned from the store.

Coffs-Clarence police are making further enquiries into the incident and would like to speak to the offender.

If you have any information on the assault please call Coffs Harbour police on 6691 0799 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

assault coffs clarence police coffs harbour coffs harbour police editors picks woolworths
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Serious injury in three-car crash

    premium_icon Serious injury in three-car crash

    Breaking Emergency services working on man in car down embankment

    Council's 42k remedy to flying fox conundrum

    Council's 42k remedy to flying fox conundrum

    News New officer to help manage camps at Maclean

    YOUR SAY: Two ferries better than one

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Two ferries better than one

    Opinion Locals thrilled to hear the system will remain after trial period

    8 things you probably didn't know about DEX's history

    8 things you probably didn't know about DEX's history

    News Test your knowledge with this interesting facts