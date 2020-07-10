Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Woolies worker tests positive for virus

10th Jul 2020 9:19 AM

 

A Melbourne Woolworths was quickly closed last night after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

Woolworths in Pacific Werribee shopping centre, in Melbourne's southwest, was closed at 8pm last night due to the infected staff member.

The staff member will spend the next two weeks in isolation and the Woolworths reopened this morning.

Pacific Werribee shopping centre. Picture: Josie Hayden
Pacific Werribee shopping centre. Picture: Josie Hayden

 

Woolworths is advising any customers who shopped at the store on Saturday, July 4 to immediately contact the health department if they feel unwell.

"Customers and team members should be assured they can continue to safely shop and work at our Werribee Plaza supermarket," a statement from Woolworths read.

"While the risk of transmission to customers and team members is low, the safety and wellbeing of the local community is our priority."

Contact tracing is underway and any Woolworths staff who came in close contact are in isolation.

Victoria recorded 165 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, bringing the state's total to 3098.

Management at Pacific Werribee wrote a letter to their customers yesterday, advising locals of the precautions they'd be taking as Victoria moved to stage three restrictions.

"As a provider of necessary goods and services, Pacific Werribee will remain open and trading, playing an essential role in our community, providing convenient access to food, groceries, supplies, household items, medical services, and banking, among other essential amenities," the centre manager said.

"With this essential role in mind, the health and wellbeing of our community remains our unwavering top priority, and we continue to uphold a robust range of measures designed to help mitigate the spread of the virus within our centre and protect you and your loved ones' health."

As we return to Stage 3 restrictions, we want to assure you of our steadfast commitment to helping protect the health,...

Posted by Pacific Werribee on Wednesday, 8 July 2020

 

 

 

Originally published as Woolies worker tests positive for virus

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks melbourne woolworths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big changes for Grafton’s most infamous traffic sign

        premium_icon Big changes for Grafton’s most infamous traffic sign

        News IT’S the sign that we all wanted, but now it’s not needed.

        PICTURES: Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

        premium_icon PICTURES: Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

        News Check out photos of everyone who came to enjoy Grafton Cup Day

        Coastal Views makes a digital comeback

        premium_icon Coastal Views makes a digital comeback

        News BACK by popular demand, Coastal Views has re-launched in a new, more efficient...

        Daily Catch-up: July 10, 2020

        premium_icon Daily Catch-up: July 10, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!