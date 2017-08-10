Wooli's Camp Quality a 'mini Christmas'

Glenice Small at the Wooli Hotel Motel where she fundraises for the Camp Quality weekend in Wooli every week.

EVERY Wednesday night you'll find Glenice Small in the same place - the Wooli Hotel Motel, fundraising for Camp Quality.

For the last 11 years, the Wooli community has been holding a Camp Quality weekend in town to share a little of the communities magic with sick kids.

"We try to make this like a mini Christmas for these kids,” Mrs Small said.

"We're having it all here at the Wooli Hotel Motel this year, we're having a pizza night on Friday night... then they will play a few games after dinner, Saturday morning first thing Stan Young (from Wooli Fishing Charters) takes five boats to sea where they do two fishing trips and three whale watching trips.

"Saturday night is pirate night where everyone gets dressed up and we have a seafood night.

"We have the Harley Davison boys coming, they were here last year... they're going to cook their breakfast and then they are allowed to go and sit on the bikes. At 10am I have the vintage bike club coming and Marty from the Prime Movers are going to take the kids for a ride.”

The action packed weekend is all about giving kids and their parents and siblings the opportunity to enjoy themselves.

"I just want to put a smile on the sick kids faces,” Mrs Small said. "We are lucky to have the community we've got.

"I've probably got one of the best teams (helping me with the camp), I could have.

"You don't realise until you see how sick those kids are that never whinge about being sick, to me, if we can put a smile on their face.... just to be able to give them the family quality time that they don't get to have because there is always one parent away with a sick child.”

If you'd like to help support the Camp Quality in Wooli on the last weekend of August, head to the Wooli Hotel Motel on Wednesday nights to take part in the fundraising.