Woolies will repay up to $300 million. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
Business

Woolworths underpays staff by $300 million

by James Hall
30th Oct 2019 9:22 AM | Updated: 9:43 AM

Woolworths announced this morning it has underpaid nearly 6000 employees over the last nine years and will repay up to $300 million.

The supermarket giant says the major irregularity was uncovered during a review triggered this year by the implementation of a new enterprise agreement with employees at all supermarkets and the smaller Metro stores.

The underpayment affects departmental members and does not include checkout staff and supermarket floor staff.

Woolies says it has only analysed two years of data but admits the underpayment could date back as far as 2010 and announced the error will result in remediation costs of between $200 million and $300 million owed to 5700.

It said a review would now be extended to all its other businesses in its Australian network, including Big W department stores and the liquor division featuring Dan Murphys.

"As a business we pride ourselves on putting our team first, and in this case we have let them down," group chief executive Brad Banducci said in a statement.

"We unreservedly apologise.

"The highest priority for Woolworths Group right now is to address this issue, and to ensure that it doesn't happen again."

