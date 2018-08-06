Woombah residents continue fight against asphalt plant

Around 50 residents of Woombah and Iluka gathered to vent their frustration over the potential location of an asphalt plant in Woombah as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

THE Woombah Residents Association has hit back at Pacific Highway general manager Bob Higgins and comments made to The Daily Examiner over the importance of their concerns over two proposed temporary asphalt batching plants to be built near the village as part of the Pacific Highway upgrades.

The Roads and Maritime Services have paused construction of one plant at Woombah, however the 170,000 tonnes of asphalt needed to supply the Glenugie to Iluka Rd turnoff section of the highway will require two plants.

Mr Higgins told The Daily Examiner if push came to shove when the Roads and Maritime Services review decided on locations, residents' objections would take second place to the technical needs of the project.

"This is in stark contrast to the position taken by (Member for Clarence) Chris Gulaptis, our local MP who stated at the Community Public Meeting held at Woombah on the July 14 that 'community opinion in relation to such decisions must carry equal weight with economic and environmental considerations'," Woombah Residents Association president Kerry Willsmore said.

"So if push comes to shove the victims should not be in this instance be the environment, the residents and road users battling the movement of up to an additional 600 traffic movements a day using the only entry and exit for both Woombah and Iluka residents.

"Holidaymakers visiting "Iluka Naturally" facing carnage on our roads this coming January can rest easy their holidays are safe.

"Residents' objections must come first place to the technical needs of the project," Mr Willsmore said.

Last month a Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said RMS will review the supply strategy for the manufacture and delivery of asphalt on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade following community feedback.