Woopi set to make DEX Shield debut

Action from the Daily Examiner shield opens match between South Grafton High (yellow) and Maclean High (green)

Action from the Daily Examiner shield opens match between South Grafton High (yellow) and Maclean High (green) Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: Woolgoolga High School will make its Daily Examiner Shield debut this year after joining the school-based rugby league competition for the first time.

Woolgoolga will provide an Opens team for the competition in an effort to replace reigning opens champions Grafton High School, which does not have an Opens team.

The original dates for the competition have change several times in the past few weeks due to clashes with several other school events.

This week the organising committee, headed by South Grafton mum Janita Cooper, has settled on Wednesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 27, at McKittrick Park.

There will be six games on each competition night with games kicking off at 3.45pm.

This year will also be the first time ladies league tag has been introduced to the competition, with several businesses raising $650 prizemoney for the winning school.

CRANES has put forward $1000 for the Open competition, while there will be $500 for the winning Under 14 side thanks to CHS Training.

Our Healthy Clarence has come on board as major supporter of the competition this season, along with New School of Arts, Grafton District Services Club and South Grafton Ex-Services Club.

Our Healthy Clarence will run a pop-up hub for young people dealing with mental health issues, where they can approach people to speak to.