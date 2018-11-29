Words of wonder for the next crop of writers

Clancy Jones can't believe what there was to read about at the St Mary's Primary first writers festival.

IT'S all about the story, said children and teen's author Tristan Bancks as he engaged another group of eager students.

That, and a few decent jokes don't hurt either.

Mr Bancks was one of the guests at St Mary's Primary School first writers festival, and he encouraged the eager wordsmiths to draw from their own experiences to encourage their writing.

"And put a twist in it,” he said.

"I think you have to get into the story telling, and not be too technical about it.

"I try to start off with something that has happened, or at least build a bridge from something outside my experience back to me, and then see where it goes from there.”

Listening to a range of speakers, including journalists, radio presenters, illustrators and authors, the students got the opportunity for a full day immersed in workshops and talks all about words.

"It was all a celebration of the writing the kids have done, so we've put an important focus that the kids see themselves as a published author,” Year 6 teacher Matthew Green said.

"We're trying to foster a love of writing in all our children, and in particular Tristan has been inspiring for many of the students.”