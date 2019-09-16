Work begins on busy intersection

Roadworks at the corner of Dobie St and Villiers St Grafton.

Tim Jarrett

ROAD widening has begun as part of the completion of the new Grafton Bridge project.

The work will be carried out at the intersection of Dobie and Villiers streets in Grafton and drivers are advised of changed traffic conditions which will cause delays.

Work will involve widening the roundabout at the intersection in preparation for this section of road becoming part of Summerland Way when the new bridge is complete.

Starting from Monday 16 September, work will be carried out between 6am and 10pm on weekdays and 8am to 6pm on Saturday, and is proposed to take one week to complete.

During work hours traffic will be reduced to one lane, alternate flow through the roundabout, with traffic control in place to allow heavy vehicles to continue using the roundabout.

Some pedestrian access will be closed at times, however no more than one pedestrian crossing will be closed during the work. Traffic controllers will be on site to safely direct pedestrians.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.