Work starts on new highway interchange

14th Mar 2017 12:13 PM
Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade.
Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

MOTORISTS are advised early work for the new Tyndale South interchange will start on the highway this week as part of ongoing work for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Changed traffic conditions are required for the early work which includes utility investigations, survey work, installing barriers and signs, road resurfacing and line marking.

Tree clearing, earthwork, drainage improvements and work to build acceleration and deceleration lanes will then start from Monday, March 20 for about two months, weather permitting.

Work steps up for new bridge at Harwood

From Monday, March 20, Watts Lane will be widened to install a water main and provide an eastbound turning lane into the compound for the new bridge across the Clarence River at Harwood.

A new road will also be built from Harwood Mill Road to the existing Pacific Highway through the site compound. This work is expected to take about seven months to complete, weather permitting. The road will connect the new southbound off ramp to Harwood when the upgrade is completed.

This week, southbound motorists can expect minor delays near the Harwood on and off ramp until Saturday, March 18 for the delivery of equipment to install supports for the bridge. The ramps will be closed to all other traffic to allow trucks to deliver this equipment.

Additional work to take place further north

Utility relocation work continues this week under the highway about 2km south of The Gap Road/Tuckombil Road and Wondawee Way at Woodburn on Tuesday, March 14 and along Broadwater Evans Head Road on Friday, March 17.

Motorists will be stopped intermittently to enable workers to check the location of equipment being used to drill under the road surface.

For the safety of road users and workers signs will advise of any changes to road conditions. Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be required at times on the highway, local roads and access roads. Motorists will notice increased truck movements in the area while the work is carried out.

Delays of about five minutes can be expected at most locations between 7am and 6pm and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  highway upgrade tyndale whatson woolgoolga to ballina upgrade

