Work of fiction features plenty of real life Clarence

Author Claire Aman with a copy of her book she will launch locally on Tuesday.

GRAFTON may be a town without a regular bookshop but it still has readers and writers, so local author Claire Aman has chosen to launch her book Bird Country here on October 31.

Ms Aman said she chose Jacaranda Week as the perfect time to launch the book, a collection of stories set around Grafton and the Clarence Valley.

"Bird Country was launched in Melbourne in September,” she said.

"But because it's such a Clarence Valley book, it seemed perfect to have a celebration here, during a week that showcases our local culture. I'm very excited that the Jacaranda Festival Committee has got behind the book.

"I'm delighted the event will feature local book-lovers, with Barbara Fahey launching the book and Keira Ellingwood reading from one of the stories.

"We're also lucky to be hosted by the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Garden, a beautiful community space that gets better all the time.”

Ms Aman said although her story was fictional, there would be a lot for local people to recognise.

"The Grafton Bridge footway has a cameo role in several stories, and the Clarence River is always in view,” she said.

"There's a story about a boat trip down the river in a squall to scatter an old man's ashes.

"There's one about a mother who hides her fugitive son in a cockatoo cage as the river rises. Or an ageing geologist who hangs her jewellery in her riverbank garden.”

The critics have loved the book with a recent review in The Australian describing the stories in Bird Country as having a certain free-wheeling dramatic flair, while the New Zealand Herald called the book "superb”.

Ms Aman said when her manuscript was accepted by the Melbourne publisher, Text, it was the fulfilment of a long-held dream.

She said she had worked on the stories over many years, taking so long that some of the landscapes featured had vanished by the time the book was released.

One of the stories is set at the old Halfway Creek Roadhouse, while another is set in a garden that has now been demolished to make way for the new Grafton Bridge.

The launch is at 5.30pm on Tuesday at the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Garden at the Gurehlgam Complex, corner of Victoria and Villiers Streets, Grafton (old St Mary's School building).

Everyone is welcome. The book will be available on the night.

It will also be for sale at the Jacaranda souvenir shop in Shoppingworld during Jacaranda Week. Local newsagents will also stock it, or it can be bought on line.