Work will begin on the Briner bridge today.
Work on historic bridge set to start

TIM JARRETT
by
11th Jun 2019 10:06 AM
RESTORATION works are set to start on one of the Clarence Valley's oldest bridges.

Work will begin on the historic Briner Bridge over the Coldstream river next week ahead of its nomination to the State Heritage Register.

The Briner Bridge is one of the few dare timber truss road bridges left in NSW, named after the designer of the type of truss used in the bridge.

There were only 27 Dare trusses left of the 40 built in NSW, and only 82 timber truss road bridges survive from the over 400 built.

Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis said the upgrade would improve the structural capacity of the timber bridge while widening the bridge deck with an approved heritage arrangement to allow two lanes of traffic.

"This will improve the functionality of the bridge while preserving its character and heritage significance." he said.

Roads and Maritime Services will carry out early work starting on Tuesday June 11, with major work to start the following week, from 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday.

Additional work will be carried out on some weekends during the same hours, with noisier work on these weekends planned for between 8am and 4pm.

A temporary bridge will be built upstream of Briner Bridge with the same load capacity to allow traffic to cross the river while the restoration work is carried out.

Work to build the approach roads for the temporary bridge will start later this month and the full project will take about 14 months to complete.

　

　

