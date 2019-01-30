Work set to start on $17.5m Grafton Base Hospital upgrade

NOT LONG NOW: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Northern NSW Local Health District board chairman Dr Brian Pezzutti, chief executive Wayne Jones and board member Dr Allan Tyson check out the plans for the Ambulatory Care Centre.

WORK is set to be begin next month on a $17.5 million upgrade at Grafton Base Hospital, with the lead building contract for the new Ambulatory Care Centre announced yesterday.

The project, which will include a new two-storey building, a new loading dock, new links to the existing hospital campus and a new public drop-off zone, will bring together several services in the one building.

Northern NSW Local Health District Board chairman Dr Brian Pezzutti said the Ambulatory Care Centre would result in better care for patients of Grafton Base Hospital.

"The centre will allow the aggregation of putting a large number of services into one building, which will mean more convenience for staff and patient access, particularly with turning the hospital entrance area into the main access and drop-off point for patients,” he said.

"It also means patients will be able to go to different services at the same time.

"For example, the renal unit will move from the third floor of the (hospital) building, which is part of the intensive care floor, so that move will allow us to expand the intensive care services and make that a lot more fit for purpose.

"It also will put the renal unit at the level that's convenient for patients coming in for dialysis. They can walk in and walk out, rather than try and navigate the whole hospital and park somewhere else.”

Dr Pezzutti said the masterplan was in place for a redevelopment of the hospital.

"Cleaning out the back side of the hospital gives us a clean access to doing the major redevelopment,” he said.

"That's what we're planning to do and we will now have the space to do it and we've got the plans in place.”

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said he was pleased to announce the successful tender for the project.

"The main works contract for the Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre has been awarded to Woollam Construction, which means building can begin in late February and should take under a year to complete,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"This is the same company that built the new HealthOne centre in Coraki and I am confident there will be tenders for local tradies as there have been for the new jail and new Grafton bridge.

"This is going to make a big difference for Clarence patients. The next step is to future-proof Clarence health by securing the funding for an even bigger $268 million redevelopment of the hospital.”