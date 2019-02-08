Menu
WORK STOPPED: Union officials have met with builder John Holland at the site of the new Clarence Correctional Centre at Lavadia. Adam Hourigan
Work shut down at new Grafton jail construction site

8th Feb 2019 1:17 PM
CONSTRUCTION work on the new Clarence Correctional Centre at Lavadia has been shut down after safety concerns were raised by unions on the site.

Officials from the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union NSW Branch were called to the site earlier this week by workers concerned with their conditions. NSW Assistant State Secretary Rob Kera travelled from Sydney to visit the site and met with builder John Holland, the Northern Pathways consortium member responsible for the construction of the facility.

According to the CFMEU there are currently more than 1000 workers on the jail site, which covers an area of around 200ha and will house 1700 inmates when complete.

"This is a national builder who knows the standards that are required on jobs of this size,” Mr Kera said.

CFMEU northern NSW organiser Dean Rielly said workers on the site were unhappy with conditions on the job, and said among the safety problems the union uncovered were issues around scaffolding, access points, a lack of water of site and dirty lunchrooms and toilets.

"We have regulations and laws being broken on a State Government-funded job. It's not good enough,” he said.

In a statement released by John Holland, the builder said it cares about the safety and wellbeing of its employees and subcontractors and due to concerns raised by unions, the project decided to enact a safety shutdown of the Clarence Correctional Centre site.

"John Holland Senior Management conducted a safety walk with the CFMEU/PTEU representatives immediately after the meetings to confirm that all reasonable precautions had been taken to ensure the site was safe and take corrective actions if any issues were identified,” the statement said.

