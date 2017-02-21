Work starts on highway overpass

FOR about the next two years, motorists will be detoured on a service road on Wooli Rd as the future Wooli Rd overpass for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade is being built.

Roads and Maritime Services will start work this week on the overpass in Pillar Valley, and advises motorists of changed traffic conditions.

The speed limit approaching and through the detour will be 60kmh and traffic control will be in place on weekdays from 7am to 6pm and Saturday between 8am and 5pm, when needed.

Widening and sealing the road shoulder and installing signs will be carried out for 24 hours a day at the intersection of the Old Pacific Highway and Pacific Highway, Glenugie until Saturday February 25. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and a reduced speed limit will be in place for work to be carried out safely.

Meanwhile, survey work will be carried out at the intersection of Cameron Street and the Pacific Highway, Maclean today and Friday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and a speed limit of 60kmh will be in place from 7am to 5pm for the safety of workers and road users.

One of two southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway will be closed and a reduced speed limit will be in place this week between Carrolls Lane, Chatsworth and Iluka Road, Mororo to enable heavy vehicles hauling material for the upgrade to safely join the highway during work hours.

An RMS spokesperson said motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

"Motorists are thanked for their patience while work on the upgrade is carried out,” the spokesperson said.