Work stopped on new bridge for further investigations

EMPTY: Work on the Grafton side of the new Grafton Bridge has been stopped.

WORK on one side of the Clarence River on the new Grafton Bridge has been temporarily suspended as further geotechnical investigations are carried out.

Piling work on the Grafton side of the project has been stopped for close to three weeks as the investigations are conducted.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesman said the purpose of the geotechnical investigations is to ensure the best piling solution is chosen to suit the ground conditions.

"Work is expected to resume in coming weeks," the spokesman said.

"Work elsewhere on the $240 million NSW Government funded additional crossing of the Clarence River at Grafton is progressing well."