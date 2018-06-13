Work stopped on Wooli dunes

NATIVE title is one of the issues delaying a project intended to save homes at Wooli Village from falling into the sea.

The beach scraping project will move sand from the northern end of Wooli beach to the front of the most vulnerable houses in the village.

The director of environment at Clarence Valley Council, Des Schroder, said the work was meant to begin last November, and for a second time in February.

"It's been held up by getting approvals through native title and the weather," Mr Schroder said.

Yuraygir National Park was declared native title last year, giving the Yaegl people native title rights from the land to 200 metres out to sea.

Mr Schroder said the issue was the discovery of bush tucker on the dune, including a native succulent called pigface.

"We will bring in the appropriate people to remove and replace the pigface after the sand has been bulldozed onto the dune," Mr Schroder said.

Since a plan to move residents off the spit was rejected by Wooli home owners in 2010 there has been uncertainty surrounding the protection of assets through dune rejuvenation.

Coastal Communities Protection Alliance president Bruce Bird said that without the dunes there's virtually no Wooli.

"The dunes protect the assets and infrastructure that is Wooli," Mr Bird said.

Clarence Valley Council environmental co-ordinator Scott Lenton said the sand scraping was not expected to be a long-term fix but more a one-off trial.

Byron Shire Council executed a sand scraping program at New Brighton beach last year, where high water levels and large summer swells led to some of the newly scraped sand lost offshore.

Reports on the council's website claim sand scraping will not eliminate a threat.

Some Wooli locals claim reseeding of the dune is nature doing its thing and others are adamant the sand scraping will save the beach.

Clarence Valley Council has stood by its climate change policy and associated sea level rise benchmarks.

"We have been working closely with the Wooli community to work towards a desired and effective outcome for the beach and coastal environment and the home owners," Mr Lenton said.

Mr Schroder said the bulldozers should be out on the beach in the next month or so.

The local Yaegl Aboriginal land council was contacted for comment but a response was not received.