Plans for the upgrade to the Yamba Sports Complex
Council News

Work to make Yamba more sporty begins today

Adam Hourigan
by
26th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
WORK to bring the Lower Clarence football field up to local NRL standard is part of expansion that starts today at Yamba Sports Complex.

The upgrade includes four change rooms, including change rooms to accommodate women's teams, accessible public toilets, a canteen and a community space.

It will provide a connection to the existing Lower Clarence Magpies rugby league field, and also includes an undercover viewing area.

The works are being funded through a $500,000 Community Sports Infrastructure grant from the Australian Government, a $355,000 Stronger Country Communities grant from the NSW Government and $342,000 from Council.

The work is expected to take six months to complete, to be ready for next year's rugby league season.

Grafton Daily Examiner

