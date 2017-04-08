25°
News

Work to start on temporary jetty for new Grafton bridge

Jarrard Potter | 8th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
WORK PROGRESS: The locations of the temporary jetty and pre-cast concrete plant.
WORK PROGRESS: The locations of the temporary jetty and pre-cast concrete plant. Contributed

WORK on the new Grafton bridge is pushing ahead with work starting on a temporary jetty and pre-cast concrete facility at South Grafton for the $240 million project in the coming weeks.

Construction on the jetty is expected to start from April 17, and will initially extend 12m into the Clarence River, up to 50m at its maximum length, nine metres wide and capable of supporting a large crane and up to four bridge segments.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the temporary jetty will enable the loading of bridge components and the transfer of workers between the southern shoreline and work areas in the Clarence River.

"The temporary jetty will be built on the Clarence River foreshore between the existing Grafton Bridge and Iolanthe Street in South Grafton,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The jetty will be made of tubular steel supports, with a steel beam and reinforced concrete deck. It will be used as the platform to lift pre-cast concrete bridge segments onto a river barge.

"Navigation restrictions will be in place while the jetty is being built and during its operation. The restrictions will be lifted for the Bridge to Bridge race in October.

"The suspension of restrictions during the race is part of the project team's commitment to reducing the impact of the work on the community.”

Mr Gulaptis said the jetty is expected to be in place until the middle of 2018, weather permitting.

Work has also started on building the pre-cast concrete facilty in Through St, which will make concrete segments used in the new bridge.

Mr Gulaptis said the site will reduce the number of heavy vehicle trips to and from the bridge work site, improving safety for road users.

