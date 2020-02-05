Menu
Bundjalung artist Dani Gorogo (centre) with aunty Midge Bancroft and her mother Robyne Bancroft (right) with the custom shovel featuring Dani's artwork.
News

Work underway on gallery expansion

Kathryn Lewis
5th Feb 2020 1:30 PM
CONSTRUCTION has started on the Grafton Regional Gallery expansion this week.

Gallery Director Niomi Sands is intent on keeping the community involved during construction from the custom shovel created for the groundbreaking ceremony by local Bundjalung artist Danni Gorogo to the construction fence which has doubled as a gallery featuring the self portraits from Grafton Public School students.

“The Gallery will remain open through the construction period,” Ms Sands said.

Robinson Ave Fence
“We have moved operations into the historic prentice house building and have a wonderful program of local and visiting artists’ exhibitions right throughout 2020, the first of which opens on Saturday February 8.”

The multimillion-dollar expansion will double the exhibition space and include a national-standard gallery, new workshops and exhibition spaces, a new cafe and better storage to protect the valuable collections.

Grafton Regional Gallery 2020 Program Cover
The tender for the project has been awarded to O’Donnell & Hanlon whose recent projects include the Country University refurbishment in Pound Street and the construction of Grafton Library.

The 2020 Gallery program will be available early February.

