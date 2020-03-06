Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Female prison officer. Picture: NSW Police
Female prison officer. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Worker arrested for alleged prison fling

by Ally Foster
6th Mar 2020 2:36 PM

A CORRECTIONAL officer has been arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at a hail in Sydney's northwest.

Police launched an investigation last week following a report a female prison worker had allegedly developed a relationship with a male inmate.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at a home in Bass Hill at 9.45am today and taken to Bankstown Police station.

She was arrested at a home in Bass Hill this morning. Picture: NSW Police
She was arrested at a home in Bass Hill this morning. Picture: NSW Police

Detective Sergeant Robert Hollows said the situation was "quite concerning".

"We received information from the management of that facility. We reviewed certain evidence and as a result of that we took swift and appropriate action this morning," he told reporters.

"It is quite concerning and we take these matters very seriously because they do compromise the safety and good order of the functioning of the facility."

She was charged with engaging in a relationship with an inmate and was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Blacktown Local Court on March 26.

The correctional officer has been suspended from her role.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks prison prison sex relationship

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do this week

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do this week

        News Have you got plans this weekend? Check out our guide to what’s happening around the Clarence

        Harwood, United tussle for first LCCA grand final spot

        premium_icon Harwood, United tussle for first LCCA grand final spot

        Cricket Yamba Oval is set to come alive for the grand final qualifier tomorrow

        • 6th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
        Redmen hopefuls ready to try their luck in Casino

        premium_icon Redmen hopefuls ready to try their luck in Casino

        Rugby Union There will be some key positions up for grabs in a big first up test for Grafton...

        IN COURT: Four people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Four people appearing in court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today