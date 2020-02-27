Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Worker crushed by 300kgs of glass at construction site

by Carla Hildebrandt and Adella Beaini
26th Feb 2020 4:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A worker was seriously injured when he was crushed by 300kg of glass sheeting at a construction site in Sydney's southwest on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the worksite on Roberts Rd, Greenacre about 2.30pm after the heavy glass sheets fell on the 67-year-old while he was unloading a shipping container.

A worker has received serious injuries after being crushed by 300kgs of glass at a construction site in Sydney’s southwest this afternoon. Picture: 7News
A worker has received serious injuries after being crushed by 300kgs of glass at a construction site in Sydney’s southwest this afternoon. Picture: 7News

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Caitlyn Murphy said the man suffered serious injuries to his head and shoulders.

The man was rushed to Liverpool Hospital. His condition was unknown last night.

"Paramedics are always prepared for the worst, particularly when attending worksite incidents like this," Inspector Murphy said.

"You never know what can go wrong at a worksite and how extensive the injuries will be."

construction crush glass greenacre liverpool hospital work accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concrete plant slugged for Clarence River pollution incident

        premium_icon Concrete plant slugged for Clarence River pollution incident

        News A concrete batching plant that allegedly discharged cement slurry into a drain that flows to the Clarence River has been fined

        All-out Art Jam so good it’s happening all over again

        premium_icon All-out Art Jam so good it’s happening all over again

        News The latest collaboration from Grafton Headspace and Flow Space Gallery was a...

        ROYAL RESILIENCE: Pioneer Pat celebrates 40 years for club

        premium_icon ROYAL RESILIENCE: Pioneer Pat celebrates 40 years for club

        Hockey How a simple decision led to the creation of one of Grafton’s strongest hockey...

        AGONY UNCLE: Is my friend over-’sharenting’?

        premium_icon AGONY UNCLE: Is my friend over-’sharenting’?

        Parenting For the sake of humanity, don’t live-blog your child’s life