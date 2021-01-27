Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Worker crushed to death at wharf

by Nick Hansen
27th Jan 2021 3:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A worker has been crushed to death at a wharf in Sydney's inner west today.

Police are on scene at the waterfront of Rozelle Bay where they were called to reports something had fallen on one of the workers, a man believed to be in his 50s.

 

Police have established a crime scene at the wharf in Rozelle. Picture: John Grainger
Police have established a crime scene at the wharf in Rozelle. Picture: John Grainger

"At 10.30am emergency services were called to James Craig Rd, Rozelle following reports of a workplace incident," a police spokeswoman said.

"Officers from Leichhardt Police Area Command and Marine Area Command were in attendance and have established a crime scene." 

A male was crushed to death about 10.30am today on a wharf in Rozelle Bay. Picture: John Grainger
A male was crushed to death about 10.30am today on a wharf in Rozelle Bay. Picture: John Grainger

"A man believed to be in his 50s died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

"A report will be prepared for the coroner."

SafeWork NSW are expected to investigate as well.

Rozelle Bay is a busy working marine district with numerous wharves and boat repairers.

More Stories

death editors picks tragedy workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relief for Sydney: COVID restrictions eased

        Premium Content Relief for Sydney: COVID restrictions eased

        Health The Premier has announced an easing of restrictions in Sydney including on household gatherings and masks from Friday after meeting with her COVID-19 committee.

        Jack in the box seat to lead Grafton Redmen

        Premium Content Jack in the box seat to lead Grafton Redmen

        Rugby Union Former Kiwi lands coaching role with the Grafton Redmen, with training set to...

        Dodgy fishers snagged by police operation

        Premium Content Dodgy fishers snagged by police operation

        Crime Officers from the three agencies stopped more than 110 vessels and spoke with...

        UP IN THE SKY: What will low-level planes be doing?

        Premium Content UP IN THE SKY: What will low-level planes be doing?

        News If you see some low-level flying over our airport soon, there’s a good reason for...