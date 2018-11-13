Man killed in power plant blast

Yallourn Power Station is a major facility that provides one-fifth of Victoria’s electricity requirements. Photo: Ellen Smith

A man has died after suffering significant burns to most of his body in an explosion at a major power plant in Victoria.

Initial reports indicate the Yallourn Power Station employee, aged in his 50s, was working on a generator unit after an outage at about 4pm yesterday.

A high-voltage circuit breaker is believed to have exploded and the man suffered serious injuries as a result, including widespread burns to his upper and lower body.

Ambulance Victoria said the man was in a critical condition when paramedics arrived and he was flown by helicopter to hospital, but died on Tuesday afternoon.

Work Safe Victoria investigators are now examining the circumstances of the incident.

Authorities are investigating a fatal accident at Yallourn Power Station in Victoria, in which a worker was killed.

A spokesman for Energy Australia, which owns the facility, said the man's death had rocked the workforce.

"He was a local to the Latrobe Valley and a popular, hardworking employee who had been with us for three decades. Everyone at site has been deeply upset by the incident," the spokesman said.

"A full investigation will be done but right now our primary concern is making sure his family and our people get any support they need."

Yallourn Power Station is a massive complex comprising six coal-fired thermal plants, providing one-fifth of Victoria's energy requirements, and is located in Victoria's Latrobe Valley.