Worker dies at CQ mine: Six deaths in 12 months

2.15PM. THE mine worker who was killed this morning at Baralaba North Mine has been reported to be a 27 year old man.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 2.15am however no further information to how or what caused the incident has been released.

The Queensland Mines Inspectorate has been on scene since 10am.

2PM: INVESTIGATIONS are underway at the Baralaba North Mine after a fatal incident in the early hours of the morning.

It is unknown at this stage what caused the fatality this morning at Baralaba North Mine.

The Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy has released the following statement.

"Sadly, the Queensland Mines Inspectorate (QMI) has been notified of a fatality that occurred in the early hours of Sunday 7 July at an open cut coal mine at Baralaba in the Bowen Basin.

"This is a tragic event for the family of the worker and the extended family and friends of the Queensland coal industry.

"QMI inspectors entered the mine this morning and have commenced an investigation of the circumstances."

It is understood the mine worker was declared dead at the scene.

1.30PM: THE MINE worker who killed following an incident this morning was at Baralaba North Mine.

The mine is an open-cut operation owned by Baralaba Coal Company.

CFMEU Queensland District President Stephen Smyth has released a statement.

"Queensland mineworkers are today heartbroken by the tragic death of a worker at Baralaba Mine, and the serious injuries to a worker at Glencore's Collinsville Coal Mine.

"On behalf of the whole Union, we extend our sincere condolences to the family friends and co-workers of the mineworker who was killed.

"We also extend our deepest sympathy and best wishes to the mineworker who was critically injured.

"We have now had four fatal incidents in Queensland coal mines this year.

"Furthermore, there have been two fatal accidents in the non-coal mining sector, along with a mine fire and subsequent mine shut down at North Goonyella. Over 100 mineworkers have now been diagnosed with Mine Dust Lung Diseases.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that we have a safety crisis in the Queensland mining industry.

"That is why we are calling for all Queensland coal mines to stop production for a minimum of 24 hours as a show of respect, and for serious reflections to occur.

"A suspension of production would be opportunity for the State Government, mining companies and workers to reset the industry's safety culture and practices."

1PM: A MINE worker has died at a Baralaba mine following an incident this morning around 2am.

Full details have not been disclosed at this stage however Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham has released a statement.

"I have been informed today of the tragic death of a mine worker at Baralaba and another serious incident this morning at Collinsville," it said.

"I am extremely distressed and concerned that there has been six mining and quarry worker deaths in the last 12 months.

"The loss of a life in any workplace at any time is not acceptable. Families should be able to expect that when their loved ones depart for work that they return safe.

"I will be following up on discussions held last week by meeting with representatives of the mining industry, including the Queensland Resources Council, CFMEU and AWU and my Department, as a matter of urgency.

"I will be making it absolutely clear that this situation is unacceptable and requires action.

"I will make further announcements on what action will be taken by this Government."