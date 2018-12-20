Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The worker was taken to the Port Augusta Hospital in a stable condition.
The worker was taken to the Port Augusta Hospital in a stable condition.
News

Worker injured in electric shock at solar farm

20th Dec 2018 7:44 PM

A man has suffered minor injuries in an electric shock at a South Australian solar farm.

Paramedics were called to the Bungala Solar Farm about 10.40am on Thursday.

The worker was taken to the Port Augusta Hospital in a stable condition.

A SafeWork SA spokesperson said the safety watchdog had been "notified of an incident at Bungala solar farm today and is making inquiries into the circumstances of the incident".

In February, a 49-year-old Western Australian man was crushed and killed by equipment at the solar farm, northeast of Port Augusta.

At the time the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union said management had been warned someone could die at the vast site.

bungala solar farm editors picks electric shock port augusta

Top Stories

    Severe storm leaves residents without power

    Severe storm leaves residents without power

    Weather A severe thunderstorm which has rolled through the Clarence Valley has left more than 2000 residents across Maclean, Yamba, Lawrence and Ashby without power

    Alarming reasons Aussie homes get burgled

    premium_icon Alarming reasons Aussie homes get burgled

    Crime Experts warn our terrible security habits could cost us a fortune.

    Telstra reveals cause of widespread outage

    premium_icon Telstra reveals cause of widespread outage

    News More than 130 houses are impacted by Telstra outage

    Updated Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Updated Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Local Partners