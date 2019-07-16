Worker in gruesome circular saw accident
A MAN has sliced through part of his face near Bundaberg in a horror workplace accident.
The man in his 50s was operating a circular saw when it struck his face at work.
#Update - one patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with a significant facial laceration after a workplace incident in #ElliottHeads.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 16, 2019
"He has significant facial laceration." a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.
"He is currently in a serious but stable condition."
The incident happened at a workplace in Elliot Heads just after 10am.
Paramedics are still on site and are yet to transport the man to hospital.