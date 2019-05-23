Worker trapped in forklift on Melbourne job site

A WORKER is trapped inside the cabin of a large forklift which has tipped over in Melbourne's west.

The driver is believed to have suffered spinal injuries and is yet to be removed from the vehicle on Thursday at a work site in West Melbourne, the Metropolitan Fire Brigade said.

High-angle rescue crews are on the scene to stabilise the machinery before trying to remove the worker.

It is not known what caused the forklift to flip.

Initial reports from the scene described a crane having toppled, but the MFB corrected the type of machinery.