Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Worker trapped in forklift on Melbourne job site

by Christine McGinn
23rd May 2019 5:33 PM

A WORKER is trapped inside the cabin of a large forklift which has tipped over in Melbourne's west.

The driver is believed to have suffered spinal injuries and is yet to be removed from the vehicle on Thursday at a work site in West Melbourne, the Metropolitan Fire Brigade said.

High-angle rescue crews are on the scene to stabilise the machinery before trying to remove the worker.

It is not known what caused the forklift to flip.

Initial reports from the scene described a crane having toppled, but the MFB corrected the type of machinery.

victoria worksite incident

Top Stories

    Two men speared by fish in bizarre boating incident

    premium_icon Two men speared by fish in bizarre boating incident

    Breaking TWO men were returning from a fishing trip near Solitary Island when a marlin got into their boat, injuring both of them.

    Quick visit to mum spells trouble for drink driver

    premium_icon Quick visit to mum spells trouble for drink driver

    Crime She smelt strongly of alcohol and couldn't stand without assistance

    Magical treat takes cake at international show

    premium_icon Magical treat takes cake at international show

    Local Faces Sweet success for Woombah cake artist

    POWER POINT: News for the people

    POWER POINT: News for the people

    People and Places Janelle Brown discusses the history of Indigenous newspapers