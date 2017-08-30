SHOCK NEWS: 260 Ostwald Bros workers sacked

UPDATE: Hundreds of workers have been sacked after the administrators of Ostwald Bros handed down the findings of an initial review this morning.

Derrick Vickers of PriceWaterhouseCoopers said 260 staff were made redundant and 140 workers would remain stood down as he and fellow administrator Sam Marsden continued to investigate the struggling civil construction company.

A lifeline may be thrown to 140 employees who have been asked to continue to stand down, pending the outcome of discussions with lead contractors on a number of sites that could see these projects return to operation.

It is believed the workers will learn who is being sacked at a special meeting at 1pm.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we explored all options for continuing the entire Group's operations on a business-as-usual basis," Mr Vickers said.

"Unfortunately the current position of the company is such that this was not possible.

"However, we are in discussions with contractors at several sites and are hopeful that up to 140 employees will be able to return to work early next week."

Creditors will learn more about the financial position of the company at a meeting on September 6.

Creditors should register their claim with the Administrator by calling (07) 3257 5111.

If you are one of the sacked workers and want to tell your story email tom.gillespie@thechronicle.com.au.

EARLIER: Ostwald Bros' 470 workers are still unlikely to return to work today, as a review of the company's financial woes looks set to be handed down this morning.

The civil construction company's Dalby office remained closed this morning after employees were stood down on Monday following an announcement it was placed into administration.

It is believed the company told workers they weren't required to return to work today, and that their futures would be known after administrators PriceWaterhouseCoopers released findings from their review into the business this morning.

A spokesman for PwC said the review was expected to be released about 11am, which would determine if Ostwald Bros could be traded out of trouble or whether further action was needed.

The revelations sent shockwaves through the region, with both Labor and the LNP, industry lobby groups and regional mayors expressing their sadness at the news.

Ostwald Bros CEO Brendan Ostwald. Harry Clarke

Toowoomba Surat Basin Enterprise executive chairman Shane Charles yesterday said the troubles at Ostwald Bros were reflective of the entire civil construction sector.

"Civil construction over the past few years has been really tough," he said.

"Ostwald Bros aren't alone - everyone has been doing it tough for the past few years.

"A bit of it was coming off the back of the gas industry - people had geared up for that market, and when that stopped, people were competing for the same work.

"I'm aware of other companies where margins are skinny."

CEO Brendan Ostwald pointed to ongoing contractual disputes with major projects as the reason for the board's decision to enter voluntary administration.