Workers hurt in concrete fall at workplace

One of the men was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter in a stable condition.

TWO men are lucky to be alive after narrowly escaping being crushed by 600kg of concrete pipe on a construction site in the Logan area.

The pair had been digging trenches on the site on Yarrabilba Rd at Yarrabilba about 11.30am on Wednesday, when the drainage pipe slipped while it was being laid.

The pipe landed on the leg of a 20-year-old man who miraculously only suffered a fractured leg.

A 61-year-old man also received a hand injury.

Queensland Workplace Health and Safety inspectors have spent the day at the scene investigating the accident.