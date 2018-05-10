Sacked via text, workers claim

UPDATE 7.30PM:

SOME OF the former employees of a concreting business were given the sack via a text message, signed off with emojis.

The Daily Mercury understands about 15 workers were told by a Rocla supervisor that their services were no longer required on Wednesday, after the company had laid off five workers, stood down 12 casuals, and cut 10 positions several months ago.

Workers contracted out to Rocla claim they were informed of the news by labour-hire company CHAMP Resources hours after an initial text message.

Rocla is part of New Zealand-based Fletcher Group, and has about 60 employees in Mackay. Fletcher Group is New Zealand's largest construction company.

"Alright boys, u may have heard already u may have not, but Rocla prestress is no more [sic]," the message read.

A Rocla worker, who asked not to be named, said rumblings began about three weeks ago when a contracting engineer asked for the paperwork needed to certify the concrete pylons being built were up to official standards.

Workers said that they believed there had been issues with tensioning and tool calibration with the pylons.

Those on contracts had been promised full-time work that hasn't eventuated.

"Everyone's a little bit messed up to be honest, everyone's freaked out because of what it's done to everyone," he said.

"A lot of the boys at work are young but they've got young families, children who can't eat."

Rocla was awarded a council-tender in excess of $375,000 for the "supply of concrete drainage" at Schmidtkes Rd, Ooralea. Rocla's main site, on Archibald St in Paget, was open on Thursday.

An operations manager directed The Daily Mercury's enquiries to head office, which did not respond to repeated calls. CPB Contractors Pty Ltd, who sub-contracts Rocla for work on the Mackay Ring Road, also declined to comment.

INITIAL: Dozens of concreters are believed to have lost their jobs and more could be on the line.

Asked what they would do now, one worker responded simply, "buy a tent" - a harsh reality but a sobering thought on the same day as a homelessness expo.

