SMILES ALL ROUND: Ros Houlahan conducts a Laugh Yoga class at Dougherty Villa. JoJo Newby
Business

Working with the elderly is always a privilege and blessing

Tim Howard
by
18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
NOTHING angers long-time aged care worker Ros Houlahan more than hearing about elder abuse in a nursing home.

The activities director at Dougherty Villa finds it impossible to understand what motivates someone to mistreat a person in his or her care.

"It's a privilege to share this stage of their lives with people in aged care,” Ms Houlahan said.

"You have so many fun times with them and they come out with the most amazing things when they're telling stories about their lives.

"I feel so blessed and lucky to have that opportunity.”

She said her guiding principle when looking after elderly residents was to treat them how she would like to have members of her family treated.

"When you get to see them these people are facing lots of hardships,” she said.

"They've lost partners, they're grieving over losing their family homes, they're losing their mobility.

"The things that they value are fading away.

"That's where we come in to help them and guide them so they can feel their lives feel richer and meaningful.”

Ms Houlahan said she loved coming to work. "When I leave work, I want to come back tomorrow, because I know I have made a difference.”

