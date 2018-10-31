Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are on scene in Drillham South following a workplace accident.
Emergency services are on scene in Drillham South following a workplace accident. Tony Martin
Breaking

Workplace accident leaves man in critical condition

Molly Hancock
by
31st Oct 2018 3:38 PM

EMERGENCY services are responding to a workplace incident at Drillham South where a man is believed to have fallen from a significant height.

Queensland Ambulance Services received a call at 1.30pm following the accident.

It is reported QAS has assessed a male patient and he has sustained critical injuries.

Queensland Police Services were called to the scene at 1.40pm and are reported not to be investigating the incident as it is now in the hands of Work Place Safety.

editors picks workplace health and safety

Top Stories

    City enthused about signing up to hospital funding petition

    City enthused about signing up to hospital funding petition

    Politics A $263.8 million spend on a new hospital has attracted hundreds of signatures for a petition putting pressure on the NSW Government to cough up the money.

    • 31st Oct 2018 3:26 PM
    Crash disrupts traffic on highway

    Crash disrupts traffic on highway

    News Heavy traffic has been reported in the area

    Hole in the wall cafe a brew-tiful idea

    premium_icon Hole in the wall cafe a brew-tiful idea

    Feature Eclectic cafe experience continues through the region

    A short history of our theatres

    premium_icon A short history of our theatres

    Feature Did you know Grafton had many more theatres?

    Local Partners