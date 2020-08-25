Menu
Signature Care earthworks
Works starts on $21M aged care development

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
25th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
EARTHWORKS are underway on stage one of the development of a 144-bed aged care facility in South Grafton.

The $21 million facility being developed by Croft Development and operated by Signature Care is slated to bring more than $7.7 million of benefit to the Clarence Valley, including employing up to 170 staff.

The $2.4 million earthworks project is underway on Signature Care's 144-bed Grafton aged care development.
The $2.4 million earthworks project is expected to be completed by contractors by the end of this year.

"Signature Care have got a start on stage one of the new Grafton Aged Care project," Signature Care director Graeme Croft announced.

"The consolidated work is underway at the moment. There's a fair amount of earthworks and building retaining walls, and when we get all that in position we'll get our guys started on the structure.

"This initial stage is due for completion by December 2020."

Being built on the site of the former 10th and 11th holes of the Grafton Golf Course, the development has been 17 years in the making since Grafton District Golf Club members voted to request to rezone the land in 2003.

Grafton Daily Examiner

