Works tender announced for new Tweed Valley Hospital

A drill is being used to take soil samples on the site of the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen. Rick Koenig

THE State Government has announced a preliminary works tender for the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital site at Cudgen.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the tender was an important step in delivering the hospital on schedule, but confirmed the land had not yet been purchased.

"This brand new public hospital is needed as soon as possible in order to meet the increasing healthcare needs of the Tweed, Murwillumbah and Byron communities," Mr Provest said.

"Once ownership of the site is transferred, Health Infrastructure will undertake a number of immediate tasks to prepare the site.

"Negotiations over the land are still continuing and part of the planning process is you have to lodge the intent."

The site of the new Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen. Scott Powick

The preliminary works include stormwater management and removal of noxious weeds to "protect the environmental area that will be preserved along the northern boundary of the project site."

Principal Environment Consultant Dr Damian Licari said the works would reduce the amount of sediment and other pollutants that currently wash into the environmental area.

"That will help improve the water quality for this important wildlife habitat," said Dr Licari.

Other works include site establishment, roadworks, intersection upgrades, removal of existing buildings and remediation of asbestos-contaminated land.

Mr Provest said the works would be tendered to a panel of experienced contractors promoting local industry participation, Aboriginal participation and apprenticeships.