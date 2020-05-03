Works underway on Graton theatre facelift

THE Criterion Theatre is using the downtime in productions due to the coronavirus crisis to forge ahead with construction of its new awning.

Finally, after 50 years as a community theatre, it will actually look like a theatre from the outside.

The construction has come about due to 10 years of fundraising through raffle sales and production savings.

The concept drawings were completed by Sue Mackey, architectural designs were produced by ­Warren Steele and the construction is being undertaken by Michael Harris, with electrical work by Dean Cutting and project financial management by Mareia Cowper.

These are all Grafton tradies and professionals and it is great to see something positive occurring in these trying times.

The Criterion Theatre has postponed its March production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat due to coronavirus restrictions and all activity at the theatre has been put on hold.

It is hoped Joseph will be put on at the end of the year as the theatre’s Christmas show, with an extended season of three weeks as opposed to the normal two.

This can be a gala event for Grafton and a chance to show off the new awning and look for the theatre, which will have its floors repolished and interior refurbished as well.

The amenity doors have already been repainted in an art deco style and Gone with the Wind theme of Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh.

So watch this space for the new-look Criterion Theatre.