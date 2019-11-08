Worksafe charges companies over Inpex worker death

An aerial view of the Inpex site at the time of the accident and (inset) victim Carl Delaney

An aerial view of the Inpex site at the time of the accident and (inset) victim Carl Delaney

TWO companies have received charges over the death of Inpex worker Carl Delaney in November 2017.

Mr Delaney died when he fell from scaffolding into the perlite insulation dust he was installing.

Carl Delaney died when he fell from scaffolding at the Inpex site. Picture: Facebook

It has been alleged by NT Worksafe that Australian company Whittens Group and Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries "failed in their health and safety duty under section 19 of the Work Health and Safety (National Uniform Legislation) Act 2011".

The high-risk works were being done in a confined space, with workers "exposed to the risk of falling from height and engulfment into the insulation product below". The incident involving Mr Delaney occurred at 8pm on November 29, 2017.

He was doing insulation repairs on an LNG tank.

He fell while in the confined space and was engulfed by insulation where he then suffocated.

He was operating alone, and the harness he was wearing was not secured.

The charges laid against the companies carry a maximum penalty of $1.5 million and will be contested in Darwin Local Court in January next year.

Originally from the UK, Mr Delaney was married with three sons and had a passion for Manchester United. At his funeral, his wife Terry said he was a devoted dad.

"He was passionate, generous and could be a royal pain in the arse, but more than anything, he loved, and was loved by everyone he came into contact with," she said.

Mr Delaney's death sparked calls from unions for the introduction of industrial manslaughter laws. Legislation was introduced in September and is expected to be in force by the end of the year.