Workshop scheduled to tackle Valley's suicide rate

THE HORRENDOUS suicide rate in the Clarence Valley has prompted health authorities to convene a public workshop to try to halt the carnage.

The suicide rate in the region in 2013 was 70% higher than the national average according to figures from the National Mental Health Commission and three times in the past decade the Valley had the highest suicide rate in the State.

The commission has tasked North Coast Primary Health Network with helping communities to design solutions to improve mental health and prevent suicide under the banner 'Let's work together to prevent suicide in the Clarence Valley'.

This workshop will identify what the community, carers, doctors, mental health professionals, NGOs, hospital staff, emergency services and others can do together in the Clarence Valley to reduce the suicide rate.

The workshop will be based on evidence from the Black Dog Institute about what works to prevent suicide in local communities.

This workshop is open to anyone interested in this important health issue.

Essential facts

What: Workshop On Preventing Suicide

When: Monday December 12, from 5pm to 7.30pm (supper provided)

Where: Grafton District Services Club, Mary St, Grafton

RSVP: nr@ncphn.org.au or phone 66273300.