Workshop tackles the issue of lateral violence

HAVE you heard the term lateral violence before? What exactly does it mean? Like most people you may be more familiar with the behaviours of lateral violence rather than the term itself.

Behaviours such as gossiping, bullying, shaming or embarrassing people, tall poppy syndrome, badmouthing someone, mocking or belittling someone – behaviours we are all too aware of. This is lateral violence.

Maybe you have been the victim of this kind of behaviour, many of us have. It’s definitely not pleasant. If we are honest with ourselves, most of us too, at sometime or other, been have the perpetrators of lateral violence.

A good definition of lateral violence is “displaced violence directed against one’s peers rather than one’s true adversaries.” (The Stands4 Network). I liken it to the scenario of a person who is unhappy in his job as his boss treats him unfairly, over loading him with work, not promoting him and blaming him when things go wrong. The man can’t leave his job – he has a family to keep and bills to pay and there are no other jobs available in his small town.

So he comes home and take his frustration out on his wife, kids and even the dog – yelling at them all, treating them badly.

It’s the same in Aboriginal communities, with all the dispossession and trauma we have faced since colonisation, we often don’t have the strength or means to confront those in power (the government) when they treat us badly. So what ends up happening is we take our anger and frustration out on each other.

Yes of course, it’s not just Aboriginal communities that have problems with lateral violence, all communities experience it, to some degree or other. However, it has a much more negative impact on Aboriginal communities as it makes it more difficult for us to unite to overcome the problems that we really need to focus on. Further it can permanently damage an already traumatised people, leading to mental health problems and even suicide.

Such is the seriousness of this problem that Mick Gooda, the former Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner devotes a whole chapter in the Australian Human Rights Commission’s Social Justice Report 2010 to Lateral Violence (https://www.humanrights.gov.au/our-work/introduction-social-justice-report-2010).

Locally, Bundjalung man, Robert Monaghan along with Wadi Wadi women Flic Ryan facilitate workshops titled – “The Black Poppies Syndrome”. This one-day, interactive course provides participants with the skills to identify and expose lateral violence within Aboriginal communities/workplaces and learn how to reduce its effects within both personal and professional settings.

Course topics include: • Defining the Concept of Lateral Violence • Identifying Why Lateral Violence Occurs • Identifying When and Where Lateral Violence Occurs • Describing the Effects of Lateral Violence • Developing Strategies and Tools to Combat Lateral Violence and its Effects.

For more information about “Black Poppies Syndrome” please contact Robert on 0419 247 825.