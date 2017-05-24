27°
Workshop to help with local chef vacancies

Adam Hourigan
| 24th May 2017 5:53 PM
Head chef of Yamba Shores Tavern Kirsten Mainland - lots of jobs on offer for chefs in Lower Clarence.
Head chef of Yamba Shores Tavern Kirsten Mainland - lots of jobs on offer for chefs in Lower Clarence.

A WORKSHOP to help local businesses attract and retain skilled staff, including those in hospitality will be held in Yamba on Thursday night.

Last December, many Yamba restaurants and cafes were so busy filling orders from hungry visitors many were left short-staffed.

Clarence Valley Council environment, planning and community coordinator, Des Schroder, said the biggest shortages in the Christmas period were for the kitchens with 11 cook or chef vacancies listed on Seek leading up to the busiest season of the year.

Mr Schroder said that in a bid to ease that shortfall through 2017, the council had invited leading government and industry figures to a workshop to be held at the Treelands Drive Community Centre at 5.30pm on May 25.

One of the speakers, Department of Premier and Cabinet business development manager, Craig Jenkins, said the workshop offered the chance for the speakers to get a better understanding of the issues regarding attracting/training and retaining skilled staff (including chefs).

"The presenters will provide information on skilled visa options for meeting workforce needs, support services to help business with HR related issues to improve retention of staff,” he said.

"There will be information about traineeships/apprenticeships and we will be talking about the Smart & Skilled program plus other funding programs on offer.”

Mr Schroder said tourism was booming and hospitality businesses had struggled for years to get any chefs, let alone specifically qualified ones.

"These skill shortages are only going to get worse as the economy improves and tourism numbers grow.

"Any limitations on the ability to employ suitably skilled people would severely limit the industry's ability to meet the growing demand.”

Yamba restaurant Irons and Craig owner, Antony Perring, said the shortage of skilled staff was restricting economic growth in the area.

"It's been challenging to recruit chefs for the area and we're not alone,” he said. "Many businesses in Yamba, especially over the Christmas period, really struggled.

"The ever-increasing skill shortages both front-of-house and in the kitchen now creates a situation where it is no longer possible to grow our business. The customer demand is there but the issue of delivery is continually a question.”

If you are in the tourism and hospitality industry in the Clarence Valley and are experiencing employment shortages, head to the Collaboration + Clustering & Attracting/Training + Retaining Skilled Staff workshop at 5.30pm, May 25, at Treelands Drive Community Centre.

Register your interest at www.clarencevalley.eventbrite.com or contact louise.gumb@clarence.nsw.gov.au. Light refreshments will be served on the night.

EMERGENCY services responded to a busy intersection in Grafton this afternoon after a teenager was struck by a vehicle.

