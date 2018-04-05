Workshops to reignite lost writing passions

PEN TO PAPER: Author Claire Aman will run writers' workshops in Grafton and Yamba.

PEOPLE always tell Claire Aman they used to love writing, or that their teacher always told them they were good at it, but now, they don't write any more.

Well, Claire is on a quest to change that.

"We're trying to switch people on to the joy of writing," she said.

"A lot of people have got the idea and the desire, but need a bit of support to learn how to get the words down and learn some technique."

Claire, who released her first full-length book, which was a collection of short stories in late November last year, said the event was the brain child of her and Erin Brady, who both shared a love of writing.

They wanted to hold a writing workshop as part of Plunge to help foster the same love of writing in other people.

"Writing is good for people, it can be healing, it can be very healing," Claire said.

"It can be fun and it's a good way to express yourself.

"You are never bored when you write, you're always observing things, on the watch for new material.

"It gives great dimension to your life and we wanted to share that with people."

As part of the writing workshops, Claire will run exercises that help you become comfortable writing.

"To play around with tense and voice and learn how to show, not tell," she said.

"You can have a look at a passage of writing and change it from first tense to third tense.

"It's almost like developing your writing muscles.

"You get more power over your writing when you can treat it like a piece of clay ... it makes you more confident as a writer."

Claire said after the basic exercises, they would be creating things to help open up people's minds.

"With the creative process, it doesn't matter if you're written before," she said.

"To get a theme and brainstorm on it, The Long Way Home, we're going to brainstorm work associations that come up and everyone is going to make up a character.

"It's quite simple, it doesn't require any writing experience."

Following the workshops, Claire and Erin will hold a competition with the same theme as the workshop, which they hope people will enter their stories into.

"We're hoping to get lots of entries and the winning short-listed entries will be published," she said.