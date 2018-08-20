World champ takes out Brisbane Masters

WORLD champion Rob Cross has won the inaugural Brisbane Darts Masters.

The 27-year-old Englishman saved his best form for the end of the World Series of Darts' three-week tour of Oceania which also stopped off in Auckland and Melbourne.

Cross had not won on the television stage since taking out the world championships against Phil Taylor in London and was delighted to have added another title.

"It's been fantastic this week," he said.

"I started a bit slow at the start of the week.

"I knew what I had to do and that's take my chances. It was most important I did.

"I missed chances here and there but I am glad I got the win."

Cross showed his best form of the tour in his semi-final against Peter Wright.

His finishing was superb, hitting 11 out of 15 doubles for a 73.33 checkout percentage.

Cross said he still had a lot to prove, despite winning in Brisbane but said if he kept working at his game, he would improve further.

"Everything will fall in place and I am a big believer in that," he said.

"But I am still learning, I am still progressing and to get another win tonight is massive.

"To win anything these days, the field's so strong. You have got Michael in it, Gary (Anderson) too and all the other players are tough to beat.

"This is a kickstart for the rest of the year and we will look to September and promising things there."

Cross took a 4-2 lead in the final and had finishes of 130 and 76.

But van Gerwen showed his class to win the seventh leg with a maximum 170 finish and then took the next three legs to lead 6-4.

"I felt like biting his ear off (when he hit 170 to make it 4-3)," Cross said.

"But with Michael you have to expect that. He's the best player in the world, we all chase him.

"I still believe I'm a beginner, so he will be the one I am chasing anyway."

"It's all about doing the right things at the right times and I believe I can win everything."

Van Gerwen had earlier beaten fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld 11-9 in the semi-final.

Van Barneveld had his chances to take the win but the two-time world champion just did enough to hold off his fellow countryman.