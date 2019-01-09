Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORLD CHAMPION: Andrew Landenberger celebrates winning the A-Class Catamaran Classics title at Hervey Bay.
WORLD CHAMPION: Andrew Landenberger celebrates winning the A-Class Catamaran Classics title at Hervey Bay. GORDON UPTON
Water Sports

World champion Landenberger sails clear in votes tally

Bill North
by
9th Jan 2019 6:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAILING: Andrew Landenberger was a clear winner when votes were tallied for the Jetts Senior Sportsperson of the Month for December.

The veteran sailor was pitted against Tom McKenna (dragon boats), Helmut Klein (swimming), Dave Dart (oztag, hockey), Danielle Purnell (bodybuilding), John Shelton (horse racing) and Robbie Preston (calisthenics) as Clarence Valley athletes who have produced recent outstanding results in the sporting arena.

But the panel could not look past Landenberger's world title winning feats as the first monthly winner for 2019.

In November the 50-year-old returned to the top in the sport in November when he won the Classics division at the A-Class Catamaran Classic World Championship at Hervey Bay, adding to the national title he won days earlier.

On his way to winning the world title, Landenberger achieved a 'clean sweep' by winning all seven races which contributed to his overall score - a feat he had not achieved since he was 21.

The 1996 Atlanta Olympics silver medalist was inducted into the Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame at the inaugural Clarence Valley Sports Awards in 2014 for his contribution to the sport of sailing.

andrew landenberger catamaran clarence valley sports awards sailing sportsperson of the month
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Golden Guitar winner's Speak Up Tour comes to Maclean

    Golden Guitar winner's Speak Up Tour comes to Maclean

    News TOM Curtain brings the Katherine Outback Experience to Maclean as part of his Speak Up Tour to raise awareness about bullying in memory of Dolly Everett.

    Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

    premium_icon Alleged members of major drug syndicate face court

    News Four men allegedly involved in major drug network appear in court.

    WHAT A WHISTLE: Brushgrove lad beats nation's best

    premium_icon WHAT A WHISTLE: Brushgrove lad beats nation's best

    Sport Ethan shows what it takes to be a champion dog trainer

    • 9th Jan 2019 6:25 AM
    Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' goes viral

    Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' goes viral

    Offbeat Unsuspecting tourist commits rookie error on Grafton bridge

    Local Partners