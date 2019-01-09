World champion Landenberger sails clear in votes tally

SAILING: Andrew Landenberger was a clear winner when votes were tallied for the Jetts Senior Sportsperson of the Month for December.

The veteran sailor was pitted against Tom McKenna (dragon boats), Helmut Klein (swimming), Dave Dart (oztag, hockey), Danielle Purnell (bodybuilding), John Shelton (horse racing) and Robbie Preston (calisthenics) as Clarence Valley athletes who have produced recent outstanding results in the sporting arena.

But the panel could not look past Landenberger's world title winning feats as the first monthly winner for 2019.

In November the 50-year-old returned to the top in the sport in November when he won the Classics division at the A-Class Catamaran Classic World Championship at Hervey Bay, adding to the national title he won days earlier.

On his way to winning the world title, Landenberger achieved a 'clean sweep' by winning all seven races which contributed to his overall score - a feat he had not achieved since he was 21.

The 1996 Atlanta Olympics silver medalist was inducted into the Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame at the inaugural Clarence Valley Sports Awards in 2014 for his contribution to the sport of sailing.