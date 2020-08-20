World-class acts to play the Conservatorium

AT THE conclusion of this term, the Clarence Valley Conservatorium will play host to two of Australia’s leading performers for very special, reduced audience number concerts.

On Saturday September 26 the Japanese drumming group Taikoz will present two free concerts at the Conservatorium. Don’t let the size of the group fool you! The four Taikoz dynamos conjure an energetic, dramatic, and at times, explosive set that has all the hallmarks of the full-piece ensemble.

From the small, high-pitched shimedaiko to the deep bass tones of the odaiko, Taikoz’s taiko combine with soulful singing and spirited movement to create a varied and entertaining concert suitable for all ages.

We had hoped this concert would be a free concert in Market Square – but we’ve restricted the size of the audience to 50 people for each concert. The first concert will be at 5pm and the second at 7pm. Reservations are essential and can be done on the Clarence Valley Conservatorium website – www.cvcon.nsw.edu.au.

On the very next day, Australia’s first lady of flute Jane Rutter will be presenting her concert Viva L’italia. Joined by virtuoso guitarist Giuseppe Zangari, the duo will celebrate the music of Italy with Vivaldi, Giuliani, Corelli, Paganini, Rossini. Tarantellas, Italian Dances, Piovanni’s Beautiful that Way from the film Life is Beautiful and more! The concert will be held at 2pm and audience numbers will be limited to 50. Tickets can be booked at www.cvcon.nsw.edu.au.

This is going to be a special treat of a weekend – and we suggest you get in quick and book tickets – they are sure to go fast.