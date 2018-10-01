World-class buskers head to Clarence Valley

CLARENCE Valley locals and visitors get an opportunity to experience what has entertained Coffs audiences for years, the annual Buskers Festival on tour.

Under the headline of the Grafton Family Supa Fun Day, the Grafton District Services Club will open its back "greenspace” for another open day similar to what had big crowds in attendance earlier this year.

The event will feature food and culinary delights from midday courtesy of the gourmet food trucks and street food vendors by The Design Collective, a pop-up bar, live music and markets, a large digital screen with roving cameraman so everyone can see themselves and performers from 1pm.

Entry is by gold coin donation (proceeds to the McGrath Foundation) and feature international acts including The Flying Dutchmen from Amsterdam, Clown Loto from Japan as well as magician and escapologist Humphrey James. Gold Coast performer Kaboodle the Clown rounds off this amazing line-up.

Buskers rely on monetary donations in exchange for witnessing their entertaining, mind-blowing skills, so set aside a few gold coins or notes to show your appreciation.

BYO picnic rug, chairs and your gold coins and settle in for an awesome day out on the green space at the Grafton District Services Club.

The Flying Dutchmen (Amsterdam)

The Flying Dutchmen from Amsterdam. DIANA ROOS

Amsterdam juggler Michiel Hesseling - "A Mozart in his profession” - and Canada's fearless, crazy French-Canadian unicyclist Jean-Michel Paré combined their multiple talents and became The Flying Dutchmen.

These old-school comic geniuses are considered heroes in the world of international street performance. Michiel has been performing for more than 30 years. He was an inspiration for an entire generation of jugglers while Jean-Michel is a natural-born clown and fantastic unicyclist, also a performance veteran of 30 years.

Unbridled comedy in several languages - English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese - in a relaxed atmosphere, and a freewheeling use of the most astonishing stunts reaches all types of crowds, regardless of continent, regardless of age.

More important than their high skills is the contact with the audience. Always looking for improvisation and comedy, every show is still an adventure and a lot of fun for both artists. The audience is very aware of that.

With interchangeable skills, yet inimitable styles, they gained more than 10 first prizes around the world.

Fellow performers' praise is often seen as the highest form of flattery. This is what the Buskers Hall of Fame wrote about The Flying Dutchmen a few years ago:

"The Flying Dutchmen produced a show that is slicker, funnier, tighter and more cumulatively skilful than anything seen in street performances in living memory.”

Clown Loto (Japan)

Clown Loto from Japan. toshiya

This little guy is like a cartoon that has literally come to life.

Yoshi has blended many traditional Japanese and western comedy antics to produce a show that is definitely his own. With not a word of English, just a whistle and his silly pantomime face he is able to appeal with a performance that is universally understood by all ages.

Despite the language barrier, Yoshi's show absolutely guarantees you will get every gag and laugh till you drop. A must-see and bound to be a favourite with the kids.

From Nagoya in Japan, Yoshi caught the bullet train to Tokyo, hopped on a plane to Sydney, flew to Coffs Harbour and will travel by motor vehicle to Grafton for this special performance.

Don't miss this golden opportunity to see an internationally lauded street performer.

Humprey James (UK)

UK escapologist Humphrey James.

Humprey James started his entertaining career in London's famous Covent Garden as a street performer with his one-man comedy escape show.

Here the award-winning magician perfected his skills over many years and became one of London's best escape artists. James has travelled the world entertaining royalty, celebrities and audiences with his unique style of comedy magic.

Be entertained by his absurd antics when Humprey James brings his show to Grafton's Family Fun Day.

Kaboodle the Clown (Gold Coast)

Kaboodle the Clown.

This quirky character performs with a fun and interactive show suitable for all ages. A Gold Coast favourite who is MC/compere in the Blinky Bill Show at Currumbin Wild Life Sanctuary also won first place in the 2015/2016 Australian Busking Championship. Don't miss Kaboodle the Clown up to his old tricks when he performs in Grafton.

The Grafton Family Supa Fun Day gets under way from noon on Saturday, October 6 at the Grafton District Services Club.