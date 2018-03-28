World-class event in our backyard

HATS off to the five ladies on our front page who will help make the Commonwealth Games happen next month.

What a wonderful opportunity to not only experience a world- class sporting event so close to where we live, but also to be directly involved.

An incredible total of 15,000 volunteers will perform vital tasks to ensure the smooth running of the Gold Coast event. Let's hope similar vibes flow for this big show of unity as they did for Sydney 2000.

It's a bit of a shame our entire region was completely bypassed by the baton. But then again, its purpose is to give those who can't get to the Games first hand a chance to be part of the experience.

We in the Clarence Valley have every reason to take an interest, with at least four athletes competing with strong connections to the region.

Zoe Buckman is now a household name in Australian athletics and will compete in the women's 1500 metres. But as a junior she trained in Grafton under the watchful eye of Terry West.

Yamba duo Cameron Pilley and Donna Urquhart will once again represent the nation on the squash courts.

And finally Celia Sullohern, who has done it all while living and training in Yamba and working in Grafton. The 2017 Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year has qualifed for both the 5000m and 10,000m at her first attempt.