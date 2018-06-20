Japan stuns Colombia after early red card

Japan’s Makoto Hasebe protests his innocence after a free kick was awarded to Colombia’s Radamel Falcao. Picture: Getty Images

YUYA Osako had a surprise in store for those who thought Shinji Okazaki's lack of fitness left Japan little hope of competing with Colombia at the World Cup.

Oasko's gritty determination to set up one goal and his 73rd-minute header from Keisuke Honda's corner kick lifted Japan to a surprise 2-1 victory over the Colombians.

Osako won a bouncing ball to begin an early sequence that led to a penalty, put Colombia a man down and gave Japan a 1-0 lead when Shinji Kagawa converted from the spot.

Colombia had to play all but the opening minutes with 10 men after Carlos Sanchez received a red card for blocking Kagawa's shot on goal with his extended right arm.

Colombia equalised late in the first half on Juan Quintero's rolling but accurate free kick, which sneaked inside the right post.

Carlos Sanchez (No.6) is shown a straight red card in the World Cup match against Japan. Picture: Getty Images

Japan became the latest side to pull off an upset at the World Cup, joining Mexico, Switzerland and Iceland in earning surprising results.

This scoreline was unexpected with Japan in disarray before the tournament after changing coaches, and because no Asian team had ever previously defeated a South American side in 17 World Cup meetings.

Not only was Osako instrumental in both goals, he sprawled to block a close-range shot by Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez in the waning minutes.

Shinji Kagawa celebrates after scoring his penalty early in the first half against Colombia. Picture: AFP

Colombia soundly defeated Japan 4-1 when the sides met in the group stage in Brazil four years ago.

But it was apparent within minutes that the rematch would not go so smoothly for Colombia, much to the chagrin of entire sections of the Mordovia Arena bathed in yellow.

In the third minute, Osako won a bouncing ball from defender Davinson Sanchez and broke in alone toward goal.

Goalkeeper David Ospina blocked Osako's shot, but Kagawa pounced on the rebound and quickly got off a shot on goal that drew Sanchez's red card and the penalty.

Japanese goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima fails to save Colombian midfielder Juan Quintero’s free kick. Picture: AFP

Kagawa converted by directing his shot inside the right post.

Colombia began the game without Rodriguez, a Bayern Munich midfielder who was the leading scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

But Rodriguez had been laboring with a sore left calf recently, casting doubt over his readiness to play.

He came on to join captain Radamel Falcao in the 59th minute, but his best chances were thwarted by Japan's desperate defending near the goal.