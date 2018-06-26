WORLD CUP: C'mon Bert, please let Timmy score

Australia's Tim Cahill during a training session at Samara Arena during the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Samara, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Australia take on Denmark in their next group match tomorrow. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

WHATEVER you do Bert van Marwijk, let Timmy score a goal.

I trust you know what you're doing. I respect you took your fellow Dutchmen to the World Cup final in 2010 and won a UEFA Cup with Feyenoord in 2002. You have a penchant for getting teams to overachieve and have elevated the Socceroos into a competitive force.

You've made some savvy decisions during your short tenure, including injecting 19-year-old future superstar Daniel Arzani and shifting workhorse Mark Milligan to form a back four.

But you cost us maximum points last Thursday, Bert. You altered the course of history.

Our wingers were peppering the box, Bert. Nabbout went down, the stage was set and ... you brought on Juric who, let's be honest, was never likely to score.

Whether it was because you don't have Australian blood and therefore didn't intuitively feel the passion in your veins as folks back home chorused 'Cahill' at their TV sets, or because you felt the need to prove who's boss, you rejected the possibility of a national fairytale.

Call us childish, Bert. Call Timmy over the hill. But he's done it before ... again and again and again. Timmy is never finished. Let's link up our first World Cup hero with our next.

"Ball in from Arzani, finds the head of Cahill. GOAL! And the Socceroos are through to the next round!”

C'mon Bert, perchance to dream, mate.