Coach issues bizarre WC sex ban, Roos rivals axe PL star

A WORLD Cup coach has issued a very specific sex ban, while Socceroos rivals Denmark have cut a Premier League star and Champions League winner from their squad.

Its World Cup Confidential!

NIGERIA COACH ISSUES SEX BAN

While the Argentina FA had embarrassingly released a guide on how to pick up Russian women at the World Cup, one of their rivals has revealed a completely different approach to the local females.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rorh has instated a rule forbidding his players are not allowed to from engaging in sexual relationships with Russian women during the tournament.

Nigeria's head coach Gernot Rohr

"Yes, the players can have their wives and family come to visit them at the World Cup," Rorh said.

"However, I won't allow them to have Russian girls, no, no, no. Only captain Mikel who has a Russian partner can come with her."

ROOS RIVALS AXE PL STAR

Denmark have cut their preliminary World Cup squad down to 27, with eight players, including a Premier League star, axed.

Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojberg, a Bundesliga and Champions League winner, is the highest profile omission from the Danish squad as they prepare to face the Socceroos in Group C at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old midfielder boasts 21 appearances at senior international level and made 28 appearances in the Premier League this season as Southampton narrowly avoided relegation.

Players Cut: Jesper Hansen (FC Midtjylland), Riza Durmisi (Real Betis), Nicolai Boilesen (FC Copenhagen), Daniel Wass (Celta Vigo), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton), Mathias Jensen (FC Nordsjaelland), Robert Skov (FC Copenhagen), Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff)

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, left, and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg challenge for the ball

Denmark's full 27-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Frederik Ronow (Brondby)

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (Sevilla), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Andreas Bjelland (Brentford), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Peter Ankersen (FC Copenhagen), Jens Stryger (Udinese), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich),

Midfielders: William Kvist (FC Copenhagen), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Mike Jensen (Rosenborg), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna)

Forwards: Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux), Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord), Nicklas Bendtner (Rosenborg), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax)