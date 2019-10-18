Menu
England are predicted to lose to the Wallabies in a quarterfinal thriller.
Rugby Union

World Cup simulator predicts extra-time Wallabies win

by Staff writers
18th Oct 2019 9:57 AM

A computer simulator has predicted a shock Wallabies win over England in the quarterfinal in an extra time thriller.

The QBE computer has been predicting results in the World Cup, including forecasting Warren Gatland's side would beat Australia on their way to topping Pool D, which came to fruition.

Mathematicians feeding extensive team data into the computer have predicted England will be knocked out of the World Cup by the Wallabies for the second straight tournament, according to WalesOnline.co.uk.

 

The computer predicts Eddie Jones' England will go out of the tournament in agonising fashion, losing to Australia in extra-time after a 22-22 draw at the end of normal time.

The QBE Rugby Predictor has simulated each match based upon 10 years of historical data, including how well each team has played in the past against opposition of similar ranking, as well as the success ratio for kickers, how teams fare home and away and even taking into account the international experience of the captains.

In other matches the simulator predicts Wales will edge past the France 24-13 in Sunday's quarter-final clash to book a semi-final berth.

New Zealand are predicted to dispatch of Ireland 29-17, while the Springboks are expected to end hosts Japan's fairytale run by winning the last quarter-final 31-25 in Tokyo.

However the match of the quarterfinals is predicted to see the Wallabies spring a massive upset against England.

The computer predicts a 22-22 draw at the end of regular time, which will bring back memories of the 2003 World Cup final when Jonny Wilkinson slotted the match winning drop goal in extra time.

 

This time, however, the computer predicts a different outcome, with the Wallabies to prevail.

"Australia are predicted to emerge victorious," Executive director at QBE Matthew Crane says.

"The knockout stages of the World Cup are even more unpredictable, making them a far more intense affair.

"Wales have been on top form throughout, but France have had more down time between games, which could give them a distinct advantage.

"From a typhoon to the performance of the host nation, we have already had our fair share of surprises in this tournament and it looks like we'll be on the edge of our seats again this weekend."

